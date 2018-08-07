Polymers Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis 2018 – 2026

Polymers account for key share of the cosmetics & personal care
industry, as they are used in diverse applications such as film formers,
fixatives, rheology modifiers, associative thickeners, emulsifiers,
stimuli-responsive agents, conditioners, foam stabilizers and
destabilizers, skin-feel beneficial agents, and antimicrobials. The
usage of polymers in cosmetics is extensive; innovative advances in
polymer science and nano-science are driving the creation of
scientifically sophisticated products. The inclusion of polymers in
personal care and cosmetic ingredients has improved the performance of
several products in terms of water resistance and other long lasting
properties. A wide range of natural, organic, and synthetic polymers are
employed in various cosmetic and personal care products to aid
applications such as surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, and rheology
modifiers. Polymer ingredients are used in cosmetic and personal care
products such as skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film former,
color cosmetics, and toiletries.
Natural polymers such as starch, xanthan or guar gum, carrageenan,
alginates, polysaccharides, pectin, gelatin, agar, and cellulose
derivatives are largely used as thickening agents. They help increase
the viscosity of cosmetic products. Of late, several developments have
taken place to increase the usage of natural polymers in personal care
products. This has led to the development of combining hydrophobic and
hydrophilic polymers into block and star copolymers and thermally
responsive systems.
Several innovations are being carried out in the cosmetics industry
in order to meet the rise in need for cosmetics. 3D makeup printing is
one such innovation, which allows the creation of custom-color makeup
using the Mink printer and FDA-approved polymer ingredients. However,
several concerns have been raised owing to the use of synthetic polymers
in personal care ingredients, as these have several negative impacts on
human as well as environment health.
Global polymers market for cosmetic ingredients: Key Segments
Based on function, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can
be segmented into film forming, gelling agents, fixatives, thickeners,
emulsifiers, foam stabilizers, and conditioners. This indicates that
polymers are used in a wide range of products.
Based on type, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can be
bifurcated into natural and synthetic polymers. Synthetic polymers are
further sub-segmented into silicone, nylon, PVC plastic, Teflon, and
bakelite. Natural polymers include rubber, amber, protein, and
cellulose.
In terms of region, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can
be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and
Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, especially China and India, and
Latin America, led by Brazil and Argentina, are projected to exhibit
promising growth for suppliers of ingredients. This is largely ascribed
to the rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing per
capita income in these regions.
Global polymers market for cosmetic ingredients: Key Players
Key players operating in the global polymers market for cosmetic
ingredients include BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., Croda International Plc,
The Dow Chemical Company, and Eastman Chemical Company.