How to recognise and prevent a heatstroke- Industry Research Report, Market Share, Size & Revenue Assessment to 2024

The global Stroke Diagnostics and treatment market revenue (in USD million) is estimated and forecasted from 2017 to 2023. The global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR between 7.0% to 7.5% from 2018 to 2023

The factor driving the global stroke treatment and diagnostics devices market are Increasing obese population, growing prevalence rate of diabetes, growing addiction of tobacco etc.

Global Stroke Diagnostics and Treatment Market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, application and by region/country. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and treatment market segments. The stroke diagnostics segment includes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography scan, electrocardiography, carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography and others. The stroke treatment market segment includes tissue plasminogen activator, antiplatelet, antihypertensive and anticoagulants. By type of application, the market is segmented as ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke. The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Key companies which lead the stroke diagnostics and treatment market:

Abbott Laboratories, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Stryker Corporation among others

According to CDC, NCHS, in the United States, more than 130,000 die every year due to stroke. About Every year, more than 795,000 people have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes. According to World Health Federation, yearly, 15 million people worldwide affected by a stroke. About 6 million people die and 5 million are left forever disabled. Globally stroke is the second leading cause of disability, after dementia.