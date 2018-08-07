Getting into shape was never easy until the launch of flatbellyworkouts.com

We have all heard of them, the grapefruit diet, the banana diet, the low carb diet, the low fat diet, the points diet, the high protein diet, the list goes on and on. But the question of the century is, what is the best diet to follow to lose stubborn belly fat and get head turning 6 pack abs that command attention? My standard answer is: NO DIET AT ALL.

Diets are not only impractical, they are also IMPOSSIBLE. In fact, diets are one of the biggest reasons people struggle to lose weight.

The worst part about fad diets is that most of them are either super restrictive, or they recommend eating way too much of one type of food. There is always something “technically wrong” with them. They are not based around achieving optimal health, but rather on achieving short term weight loss. Typically, any weight that you may lose on these types of diets usually comes right back within several days or weeks after stopping the diet. How annoying is that?

As cool and as flashy as they may seem, most fad diets have one thing in common, they are really popular for several years and then they fade away into diet obscurity.

When you begin a diet, you have failed on day one. Why? Because a diet is a short term solution to a long term problem. You see, most people that begin a new diet usually say something like, “I am going to lose 10 pounds in 30 days” or “I need to lose 5 pounds before such and such a date.” This temporary solution mindset is the reason so many people get on the ‘lose 10 pounds and gain it right back cycle’ and hop around from diet to diet forever.

A diet is not the solution. In order to burn fat over the long term and keep it off you must use a long term approach and that requires a long term mindset. My dietary approach to fat loss is basic and not too unrealistic and extreme. It is simple, to the point, and it is proven to work.

So what does this mean for you?

It means that if you want to be healthy and fit you need to end the vicious cycle of diet hopping and start eating foods that are whole, natural, and rich in nutrients.

It means that you should be eating a healthy balance of proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats to keep your metabolism revved up and burning fat 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

So be sure to focus on eating nutritious foods that you enjoy, while at the same time controlling calories. This type of strategy is not as hard to follow as you might think and it will definitely get you leaner, stronger, and healthier.

Now I am not saying that building an incredible physique isn’t challenging…because it is. What I am saying is that the blueprint for building a great body is not new, the formula is proven and has been around for centuries. For more visit https://flatbellyworkouts.com/