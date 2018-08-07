Aqua-Tech Hydro Services Now Offering Pipeline Specialty Services

In August of 2017, Aqua-Tech Services and Alpha Rentals joined forces to form Aqua-Tech Solutions. In less than 8 months, Aqua-Tech Hydro Services has become a subsidiary of Aqua-Tech Solutions, making Aqua Tech a true total solutions provider.

Aqua-Tech Solutions provides marine electronics and mechanical equipment with a commitment to safety, quality control and the utmost satisfaction of each customer. We offer you the most experienced expertise in ROV, mechanical, custom fabrication and surveying. Experience, Knowledge and Drive are the key components that brought our founders Jared Deculus, Scott Haydel, Paige Melancon and Shawn Taylor together and have become the foundation of our company. Our goal has been to build a dynamic, multifaceted equipment rental and sales company that can serve our customers’ every need.

pipeline specialty services photo

With the launch of Aqua-Tech Hydro Services, we are excited to bring our clients several pipeline specialty offerings. These services include test packages, drying, pigging, dewater, chemical cleaning, hydrostatic testing and pipeline commissioning. Our experienced operators have been trained to diagnosis any issue and resolve it quickly.

marlon haynes photo

President of Aqua-Tech Hydro Services is Marlon “Shorty” Haynes. He comes to us with over 20 years’ experience in pipeline specialty services.

At Aqua-Tech Solutions, our primary objective is to listen to your needs, utilize the experience we have available to evaluate the situation, put forth our “Nothing is Impossible” approach and find the most cost-effective, timely and suitable solution. We guarantee dependable electronic and mechanical equipment and ingenuity unlike anywhere else. Our success depends on your success. Our operators have been trained to diagnosis any issue and resolve it quickly.

Our professional sales team is driven to build long-term relationships through the reputation we have earned and sustained… one of trust and reliability. We are available 24/7 and look forward to putting our team to work for YOU.