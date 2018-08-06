Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“ Increasing geriatric population base is driving the growth of bioabsorbable stent market.”

Indore, July 2018: Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the Global bioabsorbable stent market. According to the OMR analysis, the Global bioabsorbable stent market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018-2023. The global bioabsorbable stent market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing geriatric population base. The Global Bioabsorbable stent Market is segmented on the basis of polymer type, drugs, applications, end users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

“Rising population pool with aged people is one of the major factors for the growth of bioabsorbable stent market. Ageing is associated with the damage to the cells at biological level. This factor weakens the immune system over time and ends the capacity of the body to repair itself, resulting in the increased risk of developing different diseases. The diabetes prevalence increases with increasing age. Diabetics are at increased risk of CVD. One in four adults with age 65 and above in the US is diabetic. According to the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center in 2014, 40% of male and 34.4%% of female aged between 40 and 59 had coronary heart disease in the US. While 70.2% male and 70.9% female of age between 60 and 79; and 83% of male and 87.1% of female with age more than 80 had coronary heart disease.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by high healthcare expenditure, sophisticated healthcare system, and large pool of target population. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions for the forecasted period of 2018-2023. The rise in the number of cardiovascular patient and increasing medical tourism in the APAC region, economic developments and government reforms, especially in countries such as China and India, are supporting growth of this region.

