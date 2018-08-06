Drip Irrigation System Market 2016: Growing Market Trends with Development Analysis by 2024

Global Drip Irrigation System Market: Overview

Over the last couple of decades, irrigation facilities have seen a number technological advancements for the better crop yield. Moreover. water crisis is one of the major problem associated with irrigation facility around the world. An introduction of drip irrigation system is a solution to these problems. Drip irrigation uses valve, tubing, pipe and emitters that allow the water to drip slowly to the roots of plants and crops, thus saving the water. Drip irrigation system is majorly preferred by the farmers across the country over surface irrigation, due wastage of water through evaporation. Rising adoption of drip irrigation system around the world is expected to fuel the demand for global drip irrigation system over the forecast period.

Global Drip Irrigation System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid increase in population has led to the growth in demand of the agricultural product, which has boosted the demand for cultivation of agricultural crops with limited resources .The ability of drip irrigation system to provide better yield with limited water supply is expected to drive the demand for global drip irrigation system over the forecast period. Additionally, government, across the globe is taking initiative by providing subsidies in various region to promote the use of drip irrigation system.Moreover, growing agricultural activities in emerging economies such as India, Brazil etc. is further expected to propel the demand for drip irrigation system over the forecast period.

However, high initial investment cost associated with installing global drip irrigation system is expected to act as the restraining factor and is anticipated to hamper the growth of global drip irrigation system market over the forecast period.

Global Drip Irrigation System Market: Key Players

The key players in the global drip irrigation system market are

Netafim limited

Jain Irrigation System Limited

Lidsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Eurodrip S.A

EPC Industries Limited

Driptech Incorporated

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulus Irrigation

Global Drip Irrigation System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Drip Irrigation System market can be divided into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In terms of demand, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is dominating global drip irrigation system market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. APEJ, due to increasing demand of global drip irrigation system from various application in emerging economies, such as India, China, and South Korea is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Among the countries in APEJ region, China is expected to register a strong CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to follow Asia Pacific. While Europe is expected to hold the third position in global drip irrigation system market over the forecast period. Rest of the world (ROW) are projected to have moderate growth in global drip irrigation system market in coming years.