Discover the Heart Health Supplements Market to represent a significant expansion at 8.2% CAGR by 2026

Cardiovascular disease results in the deaths of around 17.7 million people every year, according to the World Health Organization. Over 75% of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and four in every five deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes. Despite being advertised as promoting cardiovascular health, heart health supplements rarely have sufficient evidence to prove any health benefits. Besides, more often than not, people consuming heart health supplements rarely disclose this information to their physicians due to the fear of being recommended against the use of such products. In addition to this, companies producing heart health supplements also rarely inform consumers regarding any potential side effects or interactions with other drugs, which is also likely to inhibit widespread adoption across population in need of cardiovascular disease management.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Forecast Analysis

Persistence Market Research presents a novel research report on the global heart health supplements market that includes an analysis and forecast of the various segments in this market across key regional markets spread all over the world. As per this comprehensive report, the heart health supplements market is anticipated to display a robust CAGR during the period of forecast and is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 29,000 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Segmentation Insights

The global heart health supplements market has been classified on the basis of form, end-user, distribution channel, ingredient type and by region.

On the basis of form, the softgel/pills sub-segment was the largest in terms of revenue, accounting for over US$ 6,800 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is anticipated to display a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018-2026.

On the basis of end-user, male population is the largest end use segment in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 11,300 Mn by the end of the year 2026 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, specialty stores is the most preferred channel and was estimated to be valued at about US$ 3,800 Mn at the end of the year 2017.

On the basis of ingredient, the vitamins and minerals supplements is the largest sub-segment and is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 12,500 Mn at the end of the year 2026.

On the basis of region, Europe was the most lucrative market in the year 2017 and is slated to account for sales of over US$ 8,700 Mn in the year 2026, displaying a CAGR of 7.4% during the assessment period.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

This new research report on the global heart health supplements market has a separate section devoted to studying the competition in this market. In this important section of the report, various leading companies operating in the global heart health supplements market have been profiled. This section of the report contains valuable information like the company overview, key financial details, geographical spread, SWOT analysis, key strategies adopted, etc. Some of the companies that are included in this report on heart health supplements are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Kerry Group PLC, BASF SE, Alticor Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Herbalife International, Nature’s Bounty Co., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Seroyal International Inc., NutriGold Inc., among others.

