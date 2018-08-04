Service Technicians across the Nation are ready for the 2018 National Appliance Service Convention

Las Vegas, NV – The Professional Service Association has published the details of the 2018National Appliance Service Convention and appliance repair technicians across the nation hurry to sign up and claim their spot at the most highly acclaimed trade convention in the industry. This appliance service training workshop is presented annually by the Professional Service Association (PSA), an association of 450 service companies nationwide!

Appliance repair technicians, service managers, business owners and appliance retailers gather to network and learn the latest and greatest innovation in the industry. The NASC provides the best opportunity for anyone in the appliance industry to learn, get involved, form new contacts and renew relationships to strengthen their business.

Appliance repair training with technical and management seminars and outstanding exhibits, social events and education sessions are guaranteed to amaze and delight all who attend. Technicians will enjoy an extensive menu of educational sessions which will provide new possibilities to implement in their own professional business.

Testimonials from people who have attended previous NASC events are evidence of the value provided by the PSA:

“As someone coming back into the appliance repair business, it was an excellent activity to update one’s skills. It also helped me to remember why I love the business. ” Rick N – Washer-Dryer-AC- Repair Shop

“The NASC is a great place to meet new people and learn how other people in the industry conduct their business.”Jeremy J – Ken’s Appliance, Inc.

Besides the updates in the appliance industry, new innovations and appliance repair techniques, attendees will enjoy 4 full days of workshop events, meals and PSA members receive a $50 discount on their registration fee. In addition, the PSA is the #1 Certification Association, supporting the industry with conventions, management training, directory company support and excellent fellowship. Visit http://www.psaworld.com to learn more.

The PSA (Professional Service Association) was established to help appliance service technicians keep up to date on advanced technology. The PSA Library presents members of the appliance service association with the most recent technical insight on many in demand brands, including fault codes, wiring diagrams and service information depending on assorted make and model numbers. They also furnish training handbooks on standard service namely refrigeration principle and various other advances to keep service techs sharp.

