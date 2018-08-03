ZAGG Protocol TM announces Strategic Partnership with Zebi

ZAGG Protocol TM, an infrastructure protocol built to disrupt

the GBRL Industry (Gift Cards, Benefits, Rewards & Loyalty) announced their strategic partnership with Zebi, a blockchain based big data solutions provider. The tie-up will enable both the companies to help organizations in securing high-value sensitive data and work collaboratively to drive their business performance more effectively.

ZAGG ProtocolTM is an infrastructure protocol which addresses the problems in the current GBRL ecosystem and creates a frictionless environment where GBRL assets can be transferred seamlessly. Zebi safeguards data against hacking and tampering, while obtaining consent from individuals and has created a Blockchain driven holistic solution to

make high value and sensitive data readily available for legitimate use. The partnership will enable both Zagg ProtocolTM & Zebi to offer better security and efficient data management across spectrum.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raj N Phani, Founder, ZAGG Protocol TM said “We are happy to announce our strategic partnership with Zebi. We will focus on leveraging our core competences to engage closely with the customers and help them in securing their data from unauthorized access. Secured storage of sensitive data is extremely important in today’s business environment to build trust and reputation. This partnership will be a step towards ensuring secure storage and leveraging of high-value confidential data in the combined ecosystem.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Babu Munagala, Founder, CEO & MD, Zebi said “The partnership with ZAGG Protocol TM will help us to broaden the ecosystem and extend our solutions to multiple industries like education, hotels, telecom, etc. This alliance will broaden the data access and help streamline the on-boarding and retention process making it more effective and beneficial for all stakeholders.”