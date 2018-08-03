PROLIM Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification by German firm TÜV NORD GROUP

Plano, TX 2018: PROLIM, a leader in PLM, is proud to announce it has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification in accordance with TUVNORD CERT procedure by the International Organization for Standardization.

To receive the ISO 9001 certification, PROLIM underwent an evaluation process that included quality management system audit, system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances, all of which work to identify corrective actions that eliminate non-conformance to the quality management standard.

PROLIM’s decision to work towards ISO 9001 accreditation proves a commitment to providing high-quality and continuous service to clients, as well as an ongoing investment in technology, development, and processes and procedures.

“I am proud of my team for their achievement, which proves their commitment to ensuring quality and providing world class service to our loyal customers. Providing excellent quality in everything we do is built into PROLIM’s DNA. Taking the final step and choosing to go through the ISO certification procedure confirms that PROLIM quality assurance maintains the highest standards. It is a promise to our customers that we will work unceasingly to become better. We will never rest.” Prabhu Patil, CEO.