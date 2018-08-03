Medical Robotic Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 21.32%by 2022

A research study titled, “Medical Robotic Systems Market by product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Outlook- Medical Robotic Systems Market

Market players that rule the global market are; Renishaw Plc., Varian, MAKO Surgical Corp., Health robotics S.R.L, Accuracy and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. The global industry is vastly split with organizations concentrating widely on R&D approaches in order to exploit the accessible opportunities through developing technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

Market Highlights-

In 2012, the global medical robotic systems market was evaluated around USD 6.69 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 46.24 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.32% over the forecast period.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC11347

Industry Outlook

Major factors fueling the medical robots market growth are; rapidly emerging demand for efficient, precise and least invasive surgical procedures, expansion in the number of these surgical procedures owing to rising disease occurrence levels, is also expected to boost the market expansion. Development of medical infrastructure and the advent of sophisticated healthcare equipment are anticipated to make easy further adoption of robotic systems in urbanized nations. The global market is experiencing a paradigm transformation over the period owing to technological innovations in the fields of High definition microscopic cameras, 3D-Imaging, data recorders data analytic, remote navigation, robotically controlled catheters, and motion sensors. The extent of technology advancement is to build up novel applications for present platforms and also generate troublesome technologies that boost the demand.

Market Segmentation- Medical Robotic Systems Market

Product Outlook

In 2014, surgical robots reported for the leading market share at around 60% due to, the growing demand for least invasive surgical procedure and rising rate of adoption in hospitals. Also, technological innovations concerning to counteract the drawbacks of laparoscopic surgical procedures that involve Da Vinci Surgery with better accuracy and sleight rendering favorable results are anticipated to positively strengthen growth during the forecast years. Also, rising number of medical applications are anticipated to boost the potential growth of this market.

Application Outlook- Medical Robotic Systems Market

In 2014, laparoscopy was the leading application owing to the growing geriatric population, rising demand for modestly invasive therapeutic and diagnostic procedures, and growing younger population with unhealthy lifestyles for example, fatty foods and alcohol consumption and absence of physical exercises is also prone to assign to the expansion of target illnesses over the next few years. Moreover, expansion of new systems with superior maneuverability and magnification, improved micro motions, and easier manipulation of the tools in patient’s body ensued as the advancement of surgical procedures. On the other hand, growing occurrence of neurological diseases such as strokes, brain tumors, epilepsy & Parkinson’s illnesses, and increasing awareness levels concerning to robot-assisted surgical procedures are the major factors assigning to the beneficial expansion of the neurological application section during the forecast years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, the North American regional market ruled the global market at around 40% due to the existence of advanced medical infrastructure and rising demand for robot-assisted surgical operations along with elevated healthcare spending levels in this region. Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgical operations in a series of surgical applications is balanced to achieve massive importance in surgeons’ armamentarium. The Asia Pacific regional medical robotic systems market is anticipated to expand at the top rate over the forecast years owing to the presence of unexplored market opportunities, continuously improving medical infrastructure, and elevated awareness levels among patients are a few of the major factors assigning to market growth.

Medical Robotic Systems Market -Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Market Analysis by Regions

5. Medical Robotic Systems Market, By Product

6. Medical Robotic Systems Market, By Application

List of Tables

Table 1.Global Medical Robotic Systems Market, By Product, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 2.Surgical Robots Market, By Type, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 3.Surgical Robots Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 4.Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, By Type, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 5.Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 6.iBlock Surgical System Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 7.Robodoc Surgical System Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

List of Figures

Figure 1.Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Global Medical Robotic Systems Market, By Application, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 3.Global Medical Robotic Systems Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 4.iRobot Corporation: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.iRobot Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 6.iRobot Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 7.Medrobotics Corporation: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

To Avail Discount, Please click On the Link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC11347

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com

For more information, visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC11347