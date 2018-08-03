Global Octane Market CAGR between 5.0 to 6.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Octane, used as a short form for octane rating was originally determined by mixing a gasoline made entirely of heptane and 2,2,4-trimethylpentane. Octane became popular in the well-known American culture in the mid- and late 1960s, when gasoline companies boasted of “high octane” levels in their gasoline advertisements. Octane rating is used to measure fuels ability to defy knock. Various compounds are added to gasoline for increasing octane number that include ethanol, MTBE, ETBE and methanol.

Ethanol accounted for the largest share and is also expected to dominate the global market in the near future.

The global octane market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0 to 6.0% from 2019 to 2024.

The key factor driving growth of global octane market is the rising demand for octane from the petroleum industry. High demand for environmental friendly fuel is the foremost factor contributing to the growth of global octane market worldwide. On the contrary, rising demand for diesel fuel and electric vehicles may significantly hamper the growth of octane market in the coming years.

Fuel and fuel additives accounted for major share in the global octane market in 2017 and this segment is further expected to remain dominant in the near future expanding at a CAGR between 5.5 to 6.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global octane market; it is further projected to dominate the global market by 2024. Gasoline is used for wide range of applications in the end-user industries. It is primarily used as fuel and has very high solvency properties.

Afton Chemical Corporation having strong hold on the global market.

The global octane market led by manufacturers: Chevron Phillips Chemical LLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, Haltermann Carless GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., SIGMA-ALDRICH Corporation, Innospec Speciality Chemicals, and Keyera Corp, among others.

