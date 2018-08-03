Female Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market: Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis

Female Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Female urinary incontinence is diagnosed as a condition which causes unintentional urination. Urinary incontinence or stress urinary incontinence usually occurs during physical activities such as running, sneezing, coughing, or even during lifting weights as these activities exert pressures on the urinary bladder. Urinary urge and stress incontinence are different from each other, as the former is caused when the bladder muscles are contracted. Stress urinary incontinence affects women more than men and is mostly caused due to weak sphincter muscle, which can lead to social isolation. Female urinary incontinence is of two types: first is urethral hypermobility and secondly due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency. In the case of urethra hypermobility, increasing abdominal pressure changes the position of urethra. On the other hand in intrinsic sphincter the deficiency, the sphincter has lost its ability to seal in intrinsic sphincter deficiency. Women above 60 year of age often suffer from female stress urinary incontinence due to the weakening of their pelvic muscles. Female stress urinary incontinence can also occur during pregnancy, hysterectomy, menopause, chronic disorders such as tuberculosis, congenital diseases, obesity, and anatomical predisposition.

The global Female Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market is primarily driven by factors such as sedentary lifestyle and associated complications. Changing lifestyle has given rise to anatomical changes that are causing gynecological problems in young women. Increased rate of misconception, large pool of women showing early symptoms of menopause, rising cases of hysterectomy, and increasing number of obese population. Imbalance between work and life causing stress, which further weakness the nervous systems. Additionally, increasing incidence of smoking in women is another factor increasing the number of stress urinary incontinence problems in women. Most of these female urinary incontinence treatment device are under approval. This is a key factor restraining the global market. Other restrains inhibiting the growth of global female urinary incontinence treatment device market include side effects associated with the treatment such as pain, pain during intercourse, organ perforation, and urinary as well as fecal incontinence. Moreover, lack of awareness among women regarding the symptoms leads to a large number of women being undiagnosed and the condition untreated.

The global female urinary incontinence device market is segmented based on product type, material used, end-users, and geography. In terms of product type, the market is bifurcated into urethral devices and internal vaginal devices. The urethral devices is further divided into internal and external urethral devices. The internal vaginal devices is categorized into traditional devices and purpose–made devices. Based on material used, the global female urinary incontinence treatment devices market is classified into polyurethane foam and silicone. In terms of end-users the global female urinary incontinence treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on geography, the global female urinary incontinence treatment device market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market with the U.S. contributing significantly for the expansion of the market in the region. Furthermore, increasing awareness in the U.S. and countries in Europe and smooth FDA approval process contributes for the expansion of the market in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand considerably in the forecast period due to rising awareness, increasing investment in health care to provide optimum facilities at affordable cost, and socioeconomic development. Increasing in the number of women smoking in China is anticipated to propel the market. Increasing investment of prominent players in developing countries is expected to boost the market. The market in Middle East & Africa is project expand at a sluggish pace due to lack of awareness, low disposable income, and few healthcare facilities.

Key players operating in the female urinary incontinence treatment device market are Bard Medical, Karl Storz, Johnson & Johnson, Coloplast, Boston Scientific, Teleflex, American Medical Solutions and others.

