Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis Report 2023

According to the report Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size was worth USD 31.61 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.60%, to reach USD 43.51 billion by 2023.Medical imaging is the method of making a visual image of the inside of the body for medical intervention. These devices aid in creating a databank of normal anatomy and physiology of internal organs so that any irregularity can be observed immediately.

The capability to generate pictures of a patient’s internal anatomy and alter them to film through diagnostic imaging has transformed the way many diseases and injuries are spotted, diagnosed, and treated. This market has applications in several medical arenas like cardiology, neurology, and orthopaedics. Internationally, most of the industrialized nations are spending a huge part of their GDP on healthcare necessities. The US is set to devote almost 20% of its GDP on healthcare by 2017, a higher proportion than any other developed country.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is mainly driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiac, neurological, and musculoskeletal disorders, rise in cognizance for prompt diagnosis, rising number of diagnostic imaging techniques, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing markets. However, factors such as costly procedures & equipment, side effects of diagnostic imaging procedures and saturation in the industrialized countries are hindering the growth of the market.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Segmentation

By type

• X-Rays

o Portable X-Rays

o Handheld X-Rays

• Nuclear Medicine

o Scintigraphy

o PET Imaging

o SPECT Imaging

• Ultrasound

o 2D

o 3D

o 4D

o Doppler Imaging

• MRI

• Tomography

• Photoacoustic Imaging

• Thermography

• Tactile Imaging

• Elastography

• Functional near infrared spectroscopy

• Echocardiography

By Application

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Gastroenterology

• Gynecology

• Others

The major companies dominating the Diagnostic Imaging market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation.

