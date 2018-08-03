The most successful businesses use the same set of words and images in all customer touchpoints – on their website, in their emails and order confirmations, on their signs, etc. This is branding at its simplest. And the digital pieces of your brand all spring from your domain name.
Build a new website on it or forward your domain name to an existing website to attract more visitors.
Buy Domain | sbs101solutions
The most successful businesses use the same set of words and images in all customer touchpoints – on their website, in their emails and order confirmations, on their signs, etc. This is branding at its simplest. And the digital pieces of your brand all spring from your domain name.