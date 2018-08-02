Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2026

Exceptional abilities of judgment and precision is required for surgical procedures, and to achieve that, visual clarity is paramount. Consequently, physicians across the world depend on their honed skills and smart tools to perform daily practices. Technological advanced has paved way to surgical loupes and cameras that have proven their worth in improving ergonomics of surgeons and medical professionals who undertake invasive surgical procedures.

Also loosely termed as surgical headlights or safety eyewear, surgical loupes and cameras formulate a market that is primed for a healthy growth in the near future on the back of improved healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies. As per the findings of this business intelligence study, demand in the global surgical loupes and cameras market will increment at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

This report, compiled using proven research methodologies, aspires to act as business decision making tool for targeted audiences such as manufacturers and distributors of surgical loupes and cameras, healthcare institutions including hospitals and medical schools, medical device vendors, research institutes, and venture capitalists. The report contains in-depth analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and trends, evaluates potential of demand that can be expected out of different segments and regions (as well as countries), and profiles some of the leading companies who hold prominent chunk of shares.

The key factor that is augmenting the revenue potential of the surgical loupes and cameras market is the consistent increment in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, particularly pertaining to dental. The pain or discomfort is tremendous for the sufferers and they readily resort to professional medical care. On the other hand, the awareness among dentists regarding the benefits of these equipment had increased rapidly in the recent past and even the prices of the products have fallen to become more affordable. These loupes and cameras are also used for restorative dentistry as well as endodontic practices.

Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Galilean loupes and prismatic loupes, who both can be further sub-segmented into flip-ups and through the lens, headlights, and cameras. On the basis of modality, the market can be bifurcated into clip on loupes and head band mounted loupes. Application-wise, the market can be classified into dental and surgical procedures.

While medical health insurance coverage has always been quite robust in developed countries, governments in several emerging economies have also been emphasizing on providing adequate assurance for salaried professionals. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are now mandated to provide cashless coverage to their employees and this giving thrust to the mushrooming of specialty dental clinics. Consequently, as healthcare infrastructure improves in developing countries, manufacturers of surgical loupes and cameras will find newer opportunities in the near future.

Developed countries in North American and European regions, such as the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Switzerland, France, and Germany have robust medical facilities for their citizens and will continue to remain the geographical areas of high potential in the near future. That being said, emerging economies of China, India, and Japan formulate more than one third of the world’s population and urbanization is expanding rapidly. The players of this market are well advised to make a foray into these countries before the competition further intensifies.

Entry barriers are fairly high for new entrants in this market, although a few regional players do come up and eat out a piece of shares. Nevertheless, most part of the global surgical loupes and cameras market are consolidated with a few International players, which includes Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, ErgonoptiX, Designs for Vision, Inc., Enova Illumination, SurgiTel, PeriOptix, Inc., SheerVision Incorporated, Xenosys Co., Ltd., Orascoptic, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Keeler Ltd.

