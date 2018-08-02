Protein Detection and Quantitation Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2022

Global Protein Detection and Quantitation Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Protein Detection and Quantitation is a method used for protein characterization to clinical diagnostic testing to drug dosing. The process involves extraction, purification, labeling, and analysis of protein components. For this process, immunochemical, electrophoretic, and chromatographic techniques are preferred.

Protein Detection and Quantitation Market is segmented based on product type, technology, applications, end users, and region. Product types such as Services, Kits (Lowery Assay, BCA Assay, and Bradford Assay) & Reagents/Consumables, and Instruments classify this market. Technology such as Spectroscopy Instruments, Colorimetric Assays, Mass Spectrometry, Immunological Methods, Chromatography, and others classify the industry.

Calorimetry segment accounts for the largest market share of Protein Detection and Quantitation Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, rising use of this technique as it is simple and convenient and availability of the reagents for its implementation. Immunological methods follow suit.

Applications into Clinical Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development, and others classify Protein Detection and Quantitation Industry. End users such as Contract Research Organization, Academic Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and others classify Protein Detection and Quantitation Market. The market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of Protein Detection and Quantitation Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The United States is the major consumer of the industry in this region. The reason being, rising number of cases of various diseases, enhanced infrastructure, and rise in R&D investment. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit.

The key players of Protein Detection and Quantitation Industry are Garland Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Labome, Promega, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ray Biotech, GE Healthcare, and Genecopoeia. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

