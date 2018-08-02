Medical Tourism Market 2018 Business Analysis, Top Industry Players and Company Landscape by MRFR till 2023

Latest Report with Titled “Medical Tourism Market” Exclusively Available at MarketResearchFuture.com. Covered All the Segments and Sub Segments, Along With Top Industry Players and Geological Region. Outlook Till 2023

Medical Tourism Market Highlights:

The global medical tourism market has been growing rapidly and expected to reach at a high growth figure over the review period owing to availability of lots of opportunities. Availability of cost-effective treatments, quality service and less waiting period, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of diseases boost the growth of the market.

Get Premium Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1975

Furthermore, quality of the treatment and increasing level of living standard have fueled the market growth. However, communication or language barriers and complications due to traveling before and after surgery may restrain the market growth. The major challenge to the market is to control the illegal practices such as organ trafficking.

The Global Medical Tourism Market Is Expected to grow at a CAGR Of ~21.4% During the Forecast Period and Is Estimated to Reach USD 226,762.7 Million By 2023.

Top Players:

Fortis Healthcare

Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

Prince Court Medical Centre

Gleneagles Global Hospitals Group

CHRISTUS Muguerza

And others.

Regional Analysis of Global Medical Tourism Market:

As the patients are getting more familiar with the idea of seeking healthcare services overseas, this market is spurring at the rapid pace. Asia Pacific dominates this market followed by the Americas. Asia Pacific is home to many emerging economies of the world. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global medical tourism market, which had a lion share of 43.7% in 2016. This growth was attributed to heavy investment in infrastructure development, rising economy, technology up gradation, low cost and quality medical services, and government initiative to promote medical tourism in this region.

America holds the second position in the medical tourism, which is followed by Europe. Central and South American countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil are some of the most popular destinations for Americans and Canadians.

Avail Stunning Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1975

The American medical tourism market is expected to grow till USD 102,496.8 million at a CAGR of 22% by end of the 2023.

Europe is the growing market for the medical tourism. Since people from Western Europe are traveling to America to seek cost-effective treatments, which has relaxed the growth of the market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 49 market data tables and figures spread over 71 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “medical tourism market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Segments:

Medical tourism market has been segmented on the basis of treatment types, which comprises of orthopedic/spine treatments, oncology/cancer treatments, cosmetic treatments, cardiovascular/cardiology treatments, dental treatments, neurology/neurosurgery treatments, fertility/IVF treatments, and others.

Major TOC of Medical Tourism Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 Global Medical tourism Market, by Treatment$

6 Global Medical tourism Market, by Regions

7 Company Landscape

8 Company Profile

9 Appendix

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com