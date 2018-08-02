Hyper Scale Data Centers Market 2018 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

Hyper Scale is can be explained as the optimum distribution of huge data in the environment to access the required information efficiently. The hyper scale data centers are generally adopted by cloud service providers and house cloud-based resources.

Hyper Scale data centers have multiple number of architectures that are designed to provide a single and massive. These particular architecture is made up of small and individual servers which can be termed as nodes. The nodes helps to compute, provide storage and helps in networking.

The factors contributing to the growth of the hyper scale data center market are the increasing requirements for high performance applications, rising need for reduction in capital, reduction in operational expenditures and the high spending on hyper scale data center technologies. Also, the increasing number of users opting for these technological solutions is expected to improve the data infrastructure and this in return is expected to boost the hyper scale data center market.

Power efficiency, increasing application of these data centers across various sectors is expected to boost the overall growth of the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. However, power failure and increasing generation of heat from these technological solutions are hampering the growth of the hyper scale data center market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global hyper scale data center market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

IBM Corporation (US),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Ericsson (Sweden),

Lenovo Group Ltd. (China),

Cavium (US),

Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan),

Broadcom Ltd. (US),

Intel Corporation (US),

Dell Inc. (US) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US).

Regional Analysis-

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of data center providers in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Due to this, major contribution is made by the U.S., particularly in the development of energy efficient data centers.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent market growth concerning the hyperscale data centers. The growth of data across various industries like healthcare and manufacturing are pushing the demand for hyperscale data centers. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for hyperscale data centers and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in countries like China, India, and Taiwan are driving the market in this region. Also, the hyper-scale data centers in Asia Pacific are booming due to good economic growth and increase in internet connected devices which is affecting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific

Segmentation:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Hyper Scale Data Centers into solutions, type, vertical and region.

Solutions-

Storage

Server

Software

Service

Others

Type-

Colocation providers

Enterprises

Cloud providers

Vertical-

Government and defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Intended Audience