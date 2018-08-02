Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2018-2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report

Coatings help in preserving the quality of fruits and vegetables by delaying softening and preventing over-ripening. They are applied during the packaging process and extend the shelf life of the food products.
Analysts forecast the Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fruits and vegetables coatings market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of fruit coatings and vegetable coatings.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global fruits and vegetables coatings market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- AgroFresh
- Fomesa Fruitech
- Pace International
- UPL
- XEDA International
Market driver
- Complexities in the food supply chain
Market challenge
- Low preference for coated fruits and vegetables
Market trend
- Rising number of post-harvest diseases increasing the demand for fruits and vegetables coatings.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?