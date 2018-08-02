Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) Market 2017 – 2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Dimethylacetamide Market: Overview

Dimethylacetamide (also known as dimethyl-amide acetate, DMAc, or DMA) is an organic compound with chemical formula C 4 H 9 NO. It is a clear colorless liquid with faint pungent odor that is similar to ammonia. The compound has about the same density as that of water. DMAc is miscible with water as well as most organic solvents such as benzene, alcohol, acetone, and ether. However, it is poorly soluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons. When DMAc is heated till it decomposes, it emits toxic fumes of nitrogen oxides that can be highly irritating to eyes and mucous membranes.

DMAc is synthesized with the reaction between dimethyl-amine and esters of acetic acid and acetic anhydride. The reaction takes place at elevated temperature and pressure, and the substance is purified by distillation. Another method of preparing DMAc is through dehydration of the salt of dimethyl-amine and acetic acid. DMAc hydrolyzes in the presence of acids; however, it exhibits resistance to bases.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dimethylacetamide-market.html

Dimethylacetamide Market Trends & Segmentation

DMAc is miscible with water as well as most organic solvents. Thus, it can be employed in production of a range of organic and inorganic compounds. DMAc’s resistance to bases enables it to be used as an efficient solvent in reactions than involve string bases (for instance, sodium hydroxide). DMAc offers another useful property as a solvent. Its higher boiling point (~166oC) allows for reactions to be carried out at higher temperatures without the need to operate under pressure.

In pharmaceuticals, DMAc acts as a carrier ingredient (also known as excipient) owing to its polar, aprotic characteristics. It is employed in human and veterinary, and pharmaceuticals applications. Other pharma applications include its usage in antibiotics and novel contrast media.

DMAc is also used in fertilizers, pesticides, and preparation of fine & specialty chemicals. It is also used as solvent in coatings for industrial usage.

DMAc acts as a solvent in the polymerization reaction to produce fine fibers made from polymers such as acrylic, polyurethane-polyurea copolymer, and meta-aramid. To some extent, it is also used in mixtures applied to add specific additives or other polymers into the fiber spinning process. The primary use of these man-made fibers is in the production of clothing. These fibers are also employed as technical textiles in aerospace composites and fiber reinforced plastics (FRP) applications.

DMAc is used in petrochemical applications, as laboratory chemical, and in sealants, putty, paints & adhesives, It is also used as as anti-set off agents in polymer molding or casting and as lubricant in metal working fluids.

Based on application, the market for DMAc can be divided into agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, polymer fibers, industrial coatings, and others.

Dimethylacetamide Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for DMAc is dominated by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific held key share of the global DMAc market in terms of volume and revenue in 2016.

North America and Europe are mature markets; demand for DMAc has reached the saturation point in the regions. Thus, the market in these regions is likely to exhibit comparatively low growth during the forecast period.

One of the reasons for the high demand for DMAc in Asia Pacific is the region’s large adhesives and plasticizers manufacturing industry. Countries such as China and Japan are the key consumers of DMAc in Asia Pacific. Demand for DMAc in China has been rising at a rapid pace since the last few years. Production and consumption is likely to grow in the region in the near future.

Europe is another leading consumer of DMAc. The U.S. accounts for major share of demand for DMAc in North America. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Argentina constitute higher demand for DMAc.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31721

Dimethylacetamide Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the DMAc market include BASF AG, DuPont, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd., OCI Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.aa

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr.Sudip S

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com