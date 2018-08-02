Automotive Camera Market 2018 by Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Automotive camera is a camera installed at front side, rear side, or inside a vehicle for safety purposes. Camera modules contain image sensors that are coupled with electronic components in vehicles. The factors propelling the growth of the market are growing influence of new car assessment program (NCAP), increasing demand for luxury vehicles, and demand for safety measures.

The market is segmented on the basis of camera type, vehicle type, application and geographically. The vehicle type comprises of passengers cars, commercial vehicles among others. The market for sensing cameras is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasted period. This could be accounted to the higher scope of application of these cameras in the advanced driver assistance systems. The market for cameras in passenger cars dominated the overall automotive market. High requirement of the product primarily in the passenger cars is expected to improve industry size.

Rising prices of vehicles along with high costs incurred at the design & testing phase is expected to act as key challenge for the automotive camera market growth.

The global Automotive Camera Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 19 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in over the automotive camera market are – ADA-ES Inc. (U.S.), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Balluf (Germany), Basler AG (Germany), Autoliv, Inc (Sweden), Delhi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), TRW Automotive (U.S.) among others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of automotive camera market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

It has been observed that North America would be dominating the automotive camera market owing to high speed connectivity. Europe is also prominent market for product and will show immense growth in the installation of safety technologies in the passenger cars in Germany, UK, France, and Italy.

Asia Pacific will witness significant growth mainly in China, India, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea in light of rapid industrialization along with increasing number of automobile production. In addition, rising disposable income along with high standard of living of the consumers will propel growth of automotive camera market.

Segments:

Automotive camera market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Camera Type:

Digital camera

Thermal camera

Infrared camera

By Vehicle Type:

Passengers car

Commercial vehicles

By Application Type:

Lane Departure Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Park Assist System

Night Vision

Pedestrian Detection

Road Sign Recognition

Driver Monitoring

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Surface mount component device distributors and providers

Research/Consultancy firms

