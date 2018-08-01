Genset Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis Report and Forecast 2022

Hybrid genset that run on gas, diesel, solar and batteries is the new trend in the global market. Escalating demand for these gensets leads to several manufactures to develop hybrid gensets and offer better cost and fuel efficiency than the conventional gensets. They are cost-effective where the average running of the load is much below the size of installed gensets. A diesel genset paired with solar panels and dual fuel is another trend gaining momentum in the market.

The global genset market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The increased application of generator sets across various sectors is majorly influenced by the growing demand for uninterrupted & reliable power supply. Also, the increasing number of power outages and power failure in the developing and underdeveloped countries across the world is creating a huge demand for power backup devices, which is catered through generator sets. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for generator sets is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 5.5%.