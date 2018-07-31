Catgut Sutures Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2028

Sutures are surgical accessories used to hold the body tissue together, which helps in timely healing of a wound. Catgut sutures are used to cure various conditions, such as neuropathic ulcers, chronic wounds, etc. They are also used during cardiac surgery. Ophthalmic sutures, orthopedic sutures, general sutures, etc. are the commonly used sutures Catgut sutures are of two types: absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Both absorbable and non-absorbable sutures can be made from both a natural as well as synthetic material. Catgut sutures have higher knot-pull tensile strength than other types of sutures. They also offer excellent handling features. Therefore, catgut sutures are preferred over other types of sutures.

Catgut Sutures Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure are the primary factors that will drive the growth of the catgut sutures market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising incidences of trauma cases and increasing usage of catgut sutures during surgeries will propel the growth of the catgut sutures market throughout the globe. Increasing cases of facial rejuvenation and skin surgery are also responsible for the robust growth of this market. Lack of product innovation and high risks associated with the surgery might also hamper the growth of the catgut sutures market to some extent. Similarly, improper sterilization systems and lack of skilled professionals are the other two factors that might also hinder the growth of the catgut suture market.

The global Catgut Sutures market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing cases of aesthetic surgeries. New product launches by leading manufacturers have raised the potential of the Catgut Sutures market. By product type, absorbable sutures is the most dominating segment in the global catgut sutures market as absorbable sutures are more preferred by physicians. By end users, hospitals are the most dominating segment, in terms of market value, as a majority of the aesthetic surgeries are performed in hospitals. Key manufacturers in the catgut sutures market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to upsurge their market share.

Catgut Sutures Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence, the global Catgut Sutures market is classified into eight key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for Catgut Sutures due to growing number of surgeries in this region. North America is followed by Western Europe and Japan due to rising incidences of trauma cases in these regions. In APECJ region, India and Australia are the major markets in the catgut sutures market due to rising geriatric population in these countries. MEA and Latin America are expected to witness relatively low adoption in the Catgut Sutures market owing to lack of awareness among people.

Catgut Sutures Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Catgut Sutures market include Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Smith & Nephew,, Medtronic plc, Derma Sciences, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke healthcare, SMB Corporation Of India, Dolphin Sutures, Lotus Surgicals, and Riverpoint Medical.