Semiconductor Wafer Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2022

Market Scenario:

Semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment is a manufacturing tool which helps in the manufacturing of electrical circuits and their components. These components are widely used in consumer electronic devices and in other products such as IC’s and circuit broads. Global Semiconductor Wafer Market Level Manufacturing Equipment market has been valued at US high billions in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $40 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of 3.8%. As the demand in the IT industry is increasing and the supply chain around the world are getting stronger, the market of semiconductor wafer level manufacturing is expected to grow rapidly.

The wafer is a narrow part of semiconductor material. This semiconductor wafer material are available in form of silicon, because silicon is most common element utilize in semiconductor. In our daily life any one can barely see the semiconductor wafer material almost near to invisibility, but they exists in form integrated circuit and many electronic devices.

Semiconductor wafer will grow in coming years due to growing demand print electronic media and smart gadgets. Looking at this phenomenal growth, Market Research Future’ recently gave out the market insight till 2022. According to this MRFR analysis the global semiconductor wafer market is expected to reach USD $40 and set to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment market into process and application. The process includes- BOEL and FEOL whereas the application has been segmented as – Consumer Electronics which includes- Smar

Key Players for Semiconductor Wafer Market:

The prominent players in the market of Semiconductor Wafer are- Applied Materials (U.S.), ASM International (U.S.), Nikon (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Japan), Hitachi Kokusai (Japan), KLA-Tencor Corporation (Japan), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis of Semiconductor Wafer Market:

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment with total market share of high.

North America holds high of total market share and has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015 followed by Europe which has been value at US highbillion in the year 2015.

Drivers:

Currently, Internet of Thing (IoT) is trending market, where everything from smartphone to manufacturing machinery are connected to internet. To store all this data in IoT, there will need for huge storage and programmable devices. This need will give rise to semiconductor as the same it will fuel the Semiconductor Wafer Market.

The automotive industry is growing rapidly in past few years. With the innovations like self-driving cars and safe-driving assistances have attracted the major market players. The automakers are looking for this innovation to be real and they required good sensors (IC and ASIC circuit), this an remunerative oppoutnties for vendors of this industry.

The sectors like IT, healthcare, BFSI, and telecom are using this technology and it has proved to be steady option.

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Market, By Process

1.3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Market: By Application

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Market, By Process

Table 2 Global Beol Market, By Region

Table 3 Global Feol Market, By Region

