Insulation Board Market Observe Substantial Growth by 2018-2026

Insulation board is defined as a board with insulating properties. It is a structural or finish material that consists of sheets of lightly compressed vegetable pulp, which is transformed into its finished form and is used especially for its thermal insulating effect which is obtained from great numbers of minute included air space. Insulation boards are preferred to be utilized as electrical insulation in several applications, due to pure cellulose which is used to manufacture insulation board and possess excellent insulationl properties. Cellulose, which is used to manufacture insulation boards, is a good insulator and is also polar, having a dielectric constant significantly greater than one. Electrical paper products are classified by their thickness, with tissue considered to be papers less than 1.5 mils (0.0381 mm) thickness, and boards being papers having thickness of more than 20 mils (0.508 mm).

Factors such as rising demand for insulation board in the building & construction industry owing to rising population and urbanization is propelling the insulation board market. Furthermore, high demand for insulation board in the electrical & electronics industry is also augmenting the insulation board market, while the presence of substitutes to insulation board is expected to hamper the insulation board market.

Global Insulation Board Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the insulation board market can be segmented into conventional, high insulation, and others. A high insulation board is preferred owing to rising demand in residential and commercial buildings due to increasing investments in the building & construction industry.

Based on material, the insulation board market can be classified into calcium silicates, concrete based, cellulose-based, and others. The cellulose-based segment holds a prominent share of the market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industries, the insulation board market can be split into industrial applications, commercial & residential buildings, and others. The commercial & residential building segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market by the end of the forecast period due to rising industrialization and urbanization.

Global Insulation Board Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the insulation board market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these, in terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global insulation board market, owing to expansion of the building & construction industry and rising urbanization and industrialization in the region during the forecast period.

Global Insulation Board Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the insulation board market include ABB, Weidmann , Mikitoku, Oji Holdings, Taizhou Xinyuan , Hunan Guangxin , Changzhou Yingzhong , XuJue Electrician, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical,Ursa, Kingspan Insulation, Owens Corning, ACH Foam Technologies, Knauf, Yichang Hongyang Group , KingTec Materials, Ningbo Yihe Green Board, Sanle Group, Guangdong Soben Green, Shandong lutai, and Skamol.