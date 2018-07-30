HulloJobs launches “HulloJobs Corporate” to disrupt the recruitment space in India

Hullojobs, an online job portal that is looking to disrupt the competitive talent identification and recruitment space has launched a new tool “HulloJobs Corporate” that enables recruiters to list their jobs & profile requirements and helps connect them with the most relevant job seekers on their portal. The high-tech job portal has launched this tool to better match the job recruiters with their relevant job seekers.

The fast-growing portal offers an array of unique solutions to simplify the recruitment process for both job seekers and recruiters. HulloJobs corporate, is one such solution through which the recruiter can make use of the agile platform to upload their job descriptions for free and instantly connect with thousands of aspiring candidates. The tool employs machine-learning algorithms to sort and organize the job listings, by taking into consideration the chosen parameters like location, required job skills, designation, industry, experience, skill-set rating etc. This convenient, easy to use platform also offers paid upgrades and supporting tools such as Map search, RDAX, Email blast, SMS blast, Visual Resume etc., to further strengthen and expedite the recruitment spree and ensure placement of the right candidate for the right profile.

Adds Srinivas Varahagiri, Founder Director of Hullojobs, “Identifying candidates for the required job profiles is generally a laborious, time consuming task that every recruiter dreads. Matching the profile with the perfect candidate is even more distressing and generally requires multiple interactions and communication with several candidates before the final closure happens. HulloJobs has developed a smart tool in form of HulloJobs corporate, that uses machine-learning algorithms and intuitive back-end engine to identify the requirements of a job recruiter using listed key words and parameters and matches them efficiently with the relevant candidate. With over 80000 registered job seekers and 550 recruiters using our smart tools across our platform, we have the advantage of a vast database and our disruptive technology further enables us to shortlist the most appropriate profile or resume basis the requirements. With the current market sentiment in mind, we have decided to offer this service for free to any recruiter signing up on our platform. We also have paid services which the recruiters can use to further boost their visibility if their need persists. The success of our platform has earned us many promising loyalists like Infosys, Capgemini, TCS, Kotak Mahindra, Woodland, World Wildlife Fund, Fortis, Food Panda, Big Basket, KARVY, DTDC, etc. and we look forward to many more such promising partnerships in the near future.”

HulloJobs recently also launched a QR based offering to assist applicants manage their professional profiles more seamlessly. This offering enables one to access a resume simply with the help of a QR code and a downloadable link. This is an industry first and a positive step towards a paperless economy in the recruitment space.

About Hullojobs

Hullojobs is a simplified end-to-end solutions provider for all kinds of online recruitment needs on a single platform. Here both the job seeker and the recruiter have a host of tools to empower themselves to find the right match and to connect easily. The recruiter can make use of the agile platform to upload their job descriptions and instantly connect with thousands of aspiring candidates. Job applicants in turn can make use of the hassle-free platform to easily customize and upload their CV’s while getting to choose from a host of companies who are featured on the platform. An important quality of Hullojobs is that it is very affordably priced, keeping the market sentiment in mind.