A new market study, titled "Global DNA Forensic Solution Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025"

Report Description:

This report studies the global DNA Forensic Solution market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global DNA Forensic Solution market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

DNA forensics is a science that uses the genetic material for human identification; investigation in criminal and civil cases; and healthcare research. Genetic material is obtained from sources such as blood, hair, saliva, bones, tissue, teeth, and semen.

The rising instances of terror and violent activities are contributing to the need for adopting DNA forensic solutions. Several developed and developing countries are facing numerous security threats. This encourages the governments to investigate and identify criminals to prevent such attacks and take precautions against border and terrorist attacks. DNA forensic solutions aid the governments of various regions in tracking terrorists and criminals and identifying victims as well as suicide bombers of accidents.

The DNA forensic solution market is majorly concentrated owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers. This market report studies the competitiveness of the DNA testing market containing various key manufacturers adopting competitive strategies and offering wide product portfolio. The analysts also analyze the key focus areas of the DNA service manufacturers to sustain profitably in the DNA forensic solution market.

In 2017, the global DNA Forensic Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Applied DNA Sciences

General Electric Company

IDEMIA

Laboratory Corporation of America

NEC

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood

Hair

Saliva

Bones

Tissue

Teeth

Semen

Market segment by Application, split into

Law enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical security

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of DNA Forensic Solution in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DNA Forensic Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

DNA Forensic Solution Manufacturers

DNA Forensic Solution Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

DNA Forensic Solution Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of DNA Forensic Solution

2 Global DNA Forensic Solution Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global DNA Forensic Solution Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States DNA Forensic Solution Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe DNA Forensic Solution Development Status and Outlook

7 China DNA Forensic Solution Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan DNA Forensic Solution Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia DNA Forensic Solution Development Status and Outlook

10 India DNA Forensic Solution Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 DNA Forensic Solution Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

