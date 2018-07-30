ECG Cables and ECG Lead wires market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

ECG Cables and ECG Lead wires are utilized as a part of the system of Electrocardiography, which records the electrical activity of heart by the utilization of electrodes put on the skin. The electrodes work by recognizing the electrical activity through electro-physiologic examples of heart muscles.

In a consistently discovered Electrocardiograph, there are 12-lead ECG’s and 10 electrodes. The electrodes are put on the surface of their chest and on their limbs. The ECG of a man can be utilized to translate properties of their heart, for example, size and position of heart chambers, mood and rate of heart pulsates, nearness of any harm to heart muscles, and the impact of cardiac medications assuming any. Therapeutically, an ECG is recorded if there are signs, for example, blacking out cardiac murmur, heart attack, seizures, torment in the chest and shortness of breath.

The According to the ECG Cables and ECG Lead wires Market Research Report, the market was worth USD 1504 Million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.53%, to reach USD 2064 Million by 2023

Underlying Causes

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), roughly 17.7 million individuals died because of CVD in 2015. In addition, as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 630,000 individuals in the U.S. pass on because of heart diseases consistently and roughly 366,000 individuals died because of coronary heart disease (CHD) in 2015.

As indicated by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), in 2014, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the second driving reason for death in the UK. According to BHF, roughly 69,000 individuals passed on because of coronary heart disease (CHD) in 2014. Besides, as indicated by European Heart Network, 2017, consistently around 3.9 million deaths happen attributable to CVD in Europe and roughly 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU).

Geographic Segmentation

Global ECG Cables and ECG Lead Wires Market is geographically segmented in regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Europe Market is geographically segmented into major countries of Spain, Germany, Italy, France and United Kingdom. The market in this region has been growing at an exceptional pace and is projected to have the highest market share among all other regions.

Some of the major players in the market include 3M Company (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Welch Allyn, Inc. (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SCHILLER AG (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Curbell Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.).

Related Reports from Market Data Forecast:

