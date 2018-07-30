Connolly Suthers Offers Professional Legal Advice for Estate Planning

An effective estate planning protects vulnerable assets from taxation and distribution disputes. Connolly Suthers offers professional legal advice for clients planning for their future.

[TOWNSVILLE, 30/07/2018] – Connolly Suthers, an established law firm in Townsville, provides professional consulting services, which involve assisting clients with the complexities of estate planning, distribution conflicts and other issues that can decrease the value of assets.

Professional Legal Advice for Estate Planning

Connolly Suthers is committed to helping clients plan their wealth and how it will be managed and distributed after their lifetime. This ensures that the wealth will be given to the right individuals in the most financially beneficial and hassle-free manner possible.

The lawyers of Connolly Suthers work closely and diligently with clients. This allows them to tailor their services around the specific goals and requirements of each case.

Issues Solved by Proper Estate Planning

A well-prepared and strategic approach to estate planning can save clients from family disputes and other possible problems met in wealth distribution.

But according to Connolly Suthers, one of the most important advantages of estate planning is strengthening the client’s wealth. Without estate planning, assets are vulnerable and can decrease in value. They can also be susceptible to social security entitlements and unnecessary taxation.

Lastly, proper estate planning protects the client’s wealth from other complications like bankruptcy, creditors’ claims and insurance conflicts.

About Connolly Suthers

With many years of experience under its belt, Connolly Suthers has become North Queensland’s trusted law firm for a wide range of practices. The law office takes on all legal needs regardless of size, nature or duration. For its compensation law services, Connolly Suthers has a no win, no service fee pricing scheme, meaning the customer will only be charged the legal fee if the case is won. This pricing scheme is part of the law firm’s efforts in making legal services more affordable and accessible to the people of Townsville.

