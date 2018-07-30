Bathroom Vanities Market Is Expected to Increase to 9.54 billion by 2022

The Bathroom Vanities Market was worth USD 5.50 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 9.54 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08% during the forecast period. Developing inclination towards eco-friendly and green materials, for example, engineered stone and reused glass is relied upon to trigger requirement for the bathroom vanities market. Rising renovating and reconstruction exercises because of changing consumer inclinations is relied upon to support the requirement for bathroom vanities through the figure time frame.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to encounter critical development over the figure time frame. This can be ascribed to developing real-estate sector and emerging facilities of infrastructure. The regional market is anticipated to encounter developing demand from both residential and non-residential spaces because of developing urbanization.

Competitive Insights:

Producers contend on quality and configuration to improve share of the market and use through branding. Some of the major players in the market are American Woodmark, FOREMOST GROUPS INC, Masco, Avanity Corporation and MasterBrand Cabinets. The market is dominated by Masco trailed by American Woodmark and MasterBrand. Broad item portfolio, knowledge of the industry, advancement and application skill has empowered Masco to increase huge and faithful client base.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Bathroom vanity materials comprise metal, wood, glass, stone and ceramic. Wood is majorly used as part in cabinets; contemporary cabinetry is generally frameless and usually built with materials that are engineered for example, chipboard, plywood or Medium density fiber (MDF). The apparent surface of this material is normally clad in plastic paint, timber finish, or laminates. Expanded concentrate on client experience or availability combined with copious enhancements, for example, creative storage choices, rollouts, pullouts for styling items, hair dryers or cosmetics is progressively picking up demand for better materials in the bathroom applications. Increasing demand for MDF in place of the solid wood material is anticipated to transform the wood-based cabinetry market.

Click to Acquire Extensive sample Copy of this Report: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HI10275

Organization Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Engineered stone, for example, quartz has developed as a standout amongst the most favored materials for bathroom applications.

This can be ascribed to the uniform inward structure, low upkeep, and solid polymer resin binding and non-porous features. Glass countertops are available in a wide range of assortments, for example, reused high-density polyethylene countertop material, strong glass, and glass with LED backlighting. The glass material can be utilized as a part of slabs, doors, and countertop applications. This material can likewise be utilized as backsplashes or tiles that are fixed with the bureau tops. Interest for reused glass in bathroom vanities market is anticipated to ascend throughout the following years. The material has non-permeable, non-chipping or splitting features and is likewise lighter than some other countertop material.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The bathroom vanities market is divided by applications in non-residential and residential areas. Growing demand of new house and renovating activities in the past years has significantly enhanced the market penetration in the residential section. Increasing interest for vanities with esteem included pleasantries, for example, built-in chips and pull-out drawers that permit use of electric toothbrushes and hair curlers off the counter is relied upon to spur the bathroom vanities market over the figure time frame. Growing requirement for non-residential applications can be ascribed to activities of construction and renovation of retail shops, hotels, healthcare facilities, offices and schools.

The Bathroom Vanities Market is segmented as follows-

By Material

Stone

Ceramic

Glass

Wood

Metal

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Enquire about Extensive Report at: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HI10275

What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Bathroom Vanities market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Bathroom Vanities market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Major TOC of Bathroom Vanities Market:

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Executive Summary

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

Part 5. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Application

Part 6. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Services

Part 7. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Product

Part 8. Bathroom Vanities Market, By Region

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Global Bathroom Vanities Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Part 11. Bathroom Vanities Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Feel free to get in touch for discounts and customized details: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HI10275

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact:

Crystal Market Research

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States