Adcom India Launches Super-Stylish Yet Affordable Mini Wireless Earbud For All Smartphones- Adcom M1

31 July 2018, New Delhi: Tech startup, Adcom India, known for building super tech savvy and stylish but pocket friendly tech products has just launched another winner for mobile phone users. The company has just introduced Adcom M1, a wireless Bluetooth in earphone or headphone mini earbud for all smartphones including iPhone and android with mic. In short this a one piece headset that offers high quality sound quality with minimalistic in design. Also, priced at just INR 890, it doesn’t leave a major dent in your pockets and allow users to sport stylish earbud!

With up to 4 hours of continuous talk and play time & 80 hours of standby time, Adcom M1 has all the makings of soon becoming a crowd’s favorite. It is basically, one button control which easy and convenient to press.

The tech company that also features affordable yet tech savvy smartphones for all preferences is hoping to make the advanced technology within everybody’s reach.

Some of its distinguishing features are:

• Ergonomic & minimalist in-ear design that is snug & secure.

• 60 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery.

• Upto 4 hours of continuous talk & play time

• 1.5 hours of charging time

• 80 hours standby time.

• Built-in HD sensitive microphone.

• Advanced Bluetooth 4.1 technology

• Wireless operating range upto 10 meters.

How to go about using Adcom M1 earbud?

The device comes with two modes-

For the Pairing mode, simply press and hold the button for 5 seconds or longer until the button flashes red and blue alternately.

For the Single Piece, please keep in mind that the earbud is only meant for right ear. The size of this headset is derived from the test date of our engineers which will be suitable with most person’s right ear.

Adcom India is one of the fastest growing tech groups in the country. Founded with the aim of providing highly advanced technology at affordable rates for all tech lovers, Adcom India, in just a short time has managed to connect with the pulse of the tech users in India. All its products are stylish, hi-tech and affordable. Catering to the masses and classes, Adcom India presents an affordable yet stylish picture to the tech crazy audience. With the launch of its superior quality wireless one piece headset earbud for all smartphones, Adcom India is all set to take on the tech honchos of the global market currently ruling the Indian tech sector.

With Adcom M1 already garnering positive reviews from the tech circuit, it is not wrong to say that Adcom earbud is here to stay!