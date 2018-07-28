The Diamond Club – Your Last Destination for the Perfect Diamond Ring

Choosing the perfect diamond is always a difficult task. A diamond is a representation of something special and always holds something meaningful to everyone. Whether you are buying a ring or any other jewellery for that matter, the diamond is always the centrepiece that brings the gravity to the ornament.

We understand you and that’s why we have dedicated ourselves in delivering high-quality diamonds that too at reasonable price.

Background

Founded in 1983 by Pierre Joubert, since its inception, the diamond club has been dedicating itself to bring diamond from various mines to the hands of the customers to enrich their lifestyle. This dedication comes with a personal touch.

When you are dealing with the diamond club, the relationship between us and you aren’t just a client-seller relationship. Rather, we provide you the whole setup so that you can have the best experience in buying a diamond or Perth diamond ring. Excluding being a diamond importer, the role of evaluator and manufactured gives the perfect balance to create a client hub where the client could trust and buy the jewellery with ease.

Quality is never a compromise

When you buy a diamond for a special occasion, it’s one of the emotional moments for you and we understand it. With internationally certified and conflict-free diamonds, you can buy with your eyes closed. The extensive affiliations with diamond mines and cutters give us the opportunity to bring you the best quality at a reasonable price. If you are looking at the picture of diamond wholesale Perth, then we are the leading ones since inception who has never compromised in quality.

Reasonable price

Bringing you the diamonds to the hands of the client takes many different steps and we make sure that, the whole process is efficient so that the price is as reasonable as possible. Since the diamond club has affiliations with various diamond mines, it gives the chance to bring it to the shop with minimal cost and hence, the minimal price also though without compromising any aspect of quality.

Conflict-free

As a buyer, conflict-free diamond is one of the concerns for you too. The diamond club deals with only conflict-free diamond and takes different measures to track the diamonds from the mine to the market. Purchase the diamonds only from respected sellers give more assurance that the diamond that you are buying is conflict free.

Pleasant experience

The diamond club brings everything on to the table so that the clients won’t need to wonder for any related queries. From the selling jewellery to excellent customer care, importance has been put to after sales service so that the customer can buy the next diamond ring or the jewellery with a happy smile.

