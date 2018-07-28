Global Protein Engineering Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

The Global Protein Engineering Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16 % during 2017-2022. The protein engineering market is quickly growing and it is showing promising growth opportunities majorly due to the increasing number of engineered proteins and amino acids across the globe. It is majorly witnessing positive growth owing to the increasing utilization of protein drugs over non-protein ones. Furthermore, increasing the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and others further boost the demand for protein engineering. As per world health organization (WHO), around 335 million people were affected by asthma in 2015. Moreover, WHO stated that cardiovascular diseases have accounted more mortalities than any other lifestyle-related diseases. Apart from this, favorable initiatives by the European and American government to support the growth of protein engineering globally establish a healthy platform for the protein engineering. Technological advancement is also one of the major boosting agents of this market.

There are some challenges which are faced by protein market such as high costing of engineering instrument and high maintenance cost of tools and instruments. Also, the lack of trained professionals is hampering the global market growth. Furthermore, stringent rules, high research and development funds need, high probability of meeting the failure of the research, and lack of awareness among users are some of the other factors which are road blocker in the global protein market growth. The report includes a detailed market overview, analyst insights and, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights and company profiling.

