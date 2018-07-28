16th International Conference on Modern Dental Health and Treatment

Hi there, Greetings from Dental Health 2018!

On behalf of Organizing Committee, we are pleased to invite you as a potential Speaker/ Delegate/Exhibitor at “16th International Conference on Modern Dental Health & Treatment” which is going to be held on September 21-22, 2018 in Philadelphia, USA.

Dental Health 2018 is achieving the two-fold objective of bringing together a host of dental professionals from multiple and varied specialties. We expect to be able to create a unique platform where dentists, dental nurses, technicians, surgeons, specialists and all dental professionals of diverse nationalities can interact with one another and share their experience, expertise and technological advances.

Conference Series welcomes all the participants across the world to attend this Conference. The theme of the conference is “Probing the major innovations in modern dental practices towards a healthier life” which works with an objective to encourage young minds and their research abilities by providing an opportunity to meet the experts in the field of Dental & Oral Care. It includes Keynote Presentations, Workshops, Symposiums, Young researcher Sessions, Oral talks, Poster Presentations, and Exhibitions. CME and CPD Credits are also issued through this conference.

For more details, visit : https://dentalhealth.conferenceseries.com/