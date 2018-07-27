Ocular Inflammation Treatment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

A research study titled, “Ocular Inflammation Treatment Market by treatment type, disease type, mode of administration and distribution channel – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Outlook-

The leading players in the market are Cipla, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, pSivida, Pfizer, AbbVie Inc, Novartis, Akorn, Allergan, Alimera Sciences and EyeGate Pharma.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Highlights-

The Ocular Inflammation Treatment Market was worth USD 22.58 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 39.64 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% during the forecast period.

Expanding pollution of condition by outflow of poisons has raised the dangers of ocular inflammation, otherwise called uveitis. Advancing medical technologies and drug discovery advancements have cleared route for compelling treatment of ocular inflammation.

Market Segmentation

The Ocular Inflammation Treatment Market is segmented into Treatment Type, Disease Type, Mode of Administration and Distribution Channel. Based on treatment type the market is segmented into Corticosteroids, Analgesics, Immunosuppressant, Antivirals, Antibiotics, Monoclonal Antibodies and Antifungal out of which the corticosteroid eye drops are being viewed as the most affordable, convenient and effective treatment for such ocular inflammations. Based on disease type the market is segmented into Posterior Uveitis, Episcleritis/Scleritis, Anterior Uveitis, Pan uveitis and Intermediate Uveitis out of which anterior uveitis is defined by its localization – front of the eye, making it the most preferred form of ocular inflammation. On the basis of mode of administration the market is segmented into injectable, oral and topical. Based on distribution channel the market is divided into online pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies.

Drivers and Restraints

Eye inflammations or uveitis are turning into a typical issue for individuals crosswise over the globe. New medications are being found to treat ocular inflammations, and major companies are contributing millions for their endorsement through administrative pipelines. Patients are reflecting a specific inclination to the sort of ocular inflammation treatment being embraced, thinking about the scope of treatment alternatives, their comparative viability, and convenience based on mode of administration. The market for ocular inflammation treatment is foreseen to develop significantly in the following years. Noticeable market players are differentiating their product offerings to provide treatment of all types of uveitis occurring globally.

Ocular Inflammation Treatment Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook –

Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the world. North America is anticipated to develop significant in the upcoming years owing to supportive government initiatives ad rising awareness regarding ocular inflammations. U.S is foreseen to lay the foundation for the revenue growth of the North America uveitis treatment market.

