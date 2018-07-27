Global Roller Bearing Market 2018 : Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis

Orbis Research has discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Roller Bearing Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.
Roller Bearings are a type of rolling-element bearing that uses cylinders (rollers) to maintain the separation between the moving parts of the bearing (as opposed to using balls as the rolling element). The purpose of a roller bearing is to reduce rotational friction and support radial and axial loads. Compared to ball bearings, roller bearings can support heavy radial loads and limited axial loads (parallel to the shaft).
Commonly, roller bearings can be divided into many types, tapered roller bearing, cylindrical roller bearings, needle roller bearings and others. Among these types, tapered roller bearing is the most basic and widely used one. In 2015, production of tapered roller bearing reached to 9242 million units.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Roller Bearing will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 24900 million by 2023, from US$ 21300 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Roller Bearing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Taper Roller Bearing
Cylindrical Roller Bearing
Needle Roller Bearing
Others
Segmentation by application:
Automotive
General and Heavy Machinery
Aerospace
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SKF
Schaeffler
NSK
NTN
JTEKT
Timken
C&U
LYC
Nachi
NMB
TMB
ZWZ
RBC Bearings
HRB
ZXY
Wanxiang Qianchao
