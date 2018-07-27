Food Packaging Market By Material, Type and Application 2023

The report ” Food Packaging Market By Material (Paper And Board, Metal, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Plastic, Glass And Others) By Types (Rigid, Semi-Rigid And Flexible) By Application (Bakery, Confectionary, Convenience Foods, Dairy Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Sauces, Dressings And Condiments, Others) And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)”,

The Global Food Packaging Market was worth USD 293.27 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.00%, to reach USD 356.81 billion by 2023.The key factors such as rapid urbanisation and fast changes in lifestyles, adaption to fast foods increase the demand for processed & packed food products are driving the growth of this market.

By material, the largest share of the market in 2017 is contributed by the flexible plastic segment.Depending on type of material, the Food Packaging market has been segmented into Paper and Board, Metal, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Plastic, Glass and Others. In 2017, the largest share of the global Food Packaging market is commandeered by the flexible plastic segment, followed by glass segment. The reasons for growth in this segment is because it is consumer most appreciated owing to its increased demand.

By type, the largest share of the market in 2017 is commandeered by the flexible segment.Depending on type, the Food Packaging market has been categorized into Rigid, Semi-Rigid And Flexible. In 2017, the largest share of the global Food Packaging market is contributed by the flexible segment and is likely to follow the trend in the coming future.By application, the bakery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the market in 2017

Depending on type of application, the Food Packaging market has been categorized into Bakery, Confectionary, Convenience Foods, Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Sauces, Dressings And Condiments, Others. In 2016, the bakery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the market. Uncertainty in this segment is mainly because different food applications have different popularity around the globe.

The largest share of the Food Packaging market in 2017 is provided by Asia – Pacific, followed by Europe. Asia – Pacific is estimated to be fastest growing because of rapid urbanization changes and change in life styles.

The various players in the Food Packaging market include Amcor Ltd., Crow Holdings, Rock-Tenn Company, Rexam, Owens-Illinois, Anchor Packaging, Tetra Pak, Tetra Pak, McCain Foods, Tetra Pak, Cargill Inc., and Kellogg’s.

