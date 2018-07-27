Acordis Technology & Solutions & Miami HEAT Host Meet & Greet at Victim Response with Bam Adebayo

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Best known as the IT Solutions Provider for the Miami HEAT, Acordis Technology & Solutions and the Miami HEAT hosted a meet and greet with the organization’s Edrice “Bam” Adebayo at Victim Response’s Purple Moose Summer Camp.

Victim Response, Inc. (VRI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and other victims of crime. Their services include emergency shelter, counseling, community education, and more. On May 14th, 2004, VRI opened “The Lodge”, a confidential location that provides shelter for domestic violence victims. “Giving back to the community is one of the many core values at Acordis,” says Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis Technology & Solutions. “To see the look on the children’s faces while they played with Bam is truly priceless.”

If you would like to make a contribution to the Victim Response organization, please visit their website at http://www.thelodgemiami.org.

About Acordis International Corp

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.