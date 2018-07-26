Softwood Market 2018-2022 : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Forecast And Analysis Report

Softwood is obtained from trees such as pine, cedar, spruce, and others. Softwood lumber is usually referred to as timber in North America and these woods are processed to improve their properties for being used in different end-user industries.

Analysts forecast the global softwood market to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-softwood-market-2018-2022/request-sample

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global softwood market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of softwood across construction and industrial end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Softwood Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Canfor

Georgia-Pacific

Interfor

Rayonier Advanced Materials

West Fraser

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-softwood-market-2018-2022

Market driver

Increasing consumption of softwood in furniture manufacturing

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Availability of numerous substitute products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing adoption of specialty paper

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report