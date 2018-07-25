Tea Market Share, Size, Trend, Leading Key Players Update, Global Industry Analysis by 2022

Market Overview:

Global Tea market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6%. Tea is an aromatic beverage generally prepared by pouring boiling water over cured leaves or by boiling tea leaf/powder with addition of sugar and milk by consumer’s choice tea is consumed on daily basis for breakfast and during evening snack time. Rising awareness towards health benefits associated with consumption of tea is supporting the market growth. Growing use of tea extract in personal care products is influencing the sales of tea. Increasing trend of iced tea driving the demand of tea. Increasing popularity of decaf tea is also supporting the growth of tea market.

Growing demand for healthy tea has boosted the sales of tea especially white tea, green tea and fruit and herbal tea. Rising awareness of healthy effects of green tea due to health benefits associated with tea is influencing the market growth. RTD iced tea is perceived as an instant energy source and as a healthy alternative to carbonated drinks. Moreover, growing demand of green tea in weight loss and beauty & skin treatments are estimated to support the growth of the market in the near future.

Key players in the global tea market are looking forward to increase their investment in product innovation in order to expand their operations to newer markets. These companies are also adopting various advertising strategies to gain competitive edge in the market. Expansion in distribution channel such as e-commerce and reaching out to various consumers across the globe is proving to be a driving force for the key players.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Tea market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Key players in the tea market are Lipton (U.K.), Tetley (England), Twinings (U.K.), Tata Tea Limited (India), Typhoo (U.K.), Wissotzky Tea (Israel), Akbar Tea (Sri Lanka), and Nestle (Switzerland)

Segment Analysis:

Tea market has been segmented on the basis of following things:

Packaging which comprises of loose, tea-bag, instant, bottled & canned, and others.

Type is segmented into black tea, white tea, green tea, flowering tea, oolong tea, herbal & fruit tea, decaf tea and others.

Form is segmented into powder, leaf and others.

Distribution channel consists of retailers, supermarkets, e-commerce and others.

Key Findings:

The demand for green tea and fruit tea is increasing as compared to other types of tea. China, Sir Lanka, Kenya, India and U.A.E are top 5 major exporters of tea.

Study Objectives of Tea Market:

Deep dive study of market segments and sub-segments. To estimate and forecast market size by packaging, type, form, distribution channel and region. Studying market dynamics including trends in supply and demand of tea product. Doing the region level market analysis and forecast of the market in following regions which includes North America, Europe, Asia and other parts of the world. Analyzing critical stages of value chain and supply chain of tea product. Understanding the competitive structure of the market as well as product status of the same. Doing detail competitive strategy analysis about key stakeholders in the market. Analysis of past market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Regional Analysis:

Tea Market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). Among this Asia Pacific region is dominating the tea market followed by Europe. Growing popularity of hot beverages globally is driving the demand of tea. Increasing globalization and awareness about health benefits of various types of tea is increasing in countries like India and China has created the demand of tea.