Medical Education Market: Well-established Medical Infrastructure to Ensure North America Dominance

With a few players at expense, the global medical education market reports a highly competitive business landscape. According to a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), Apollo Hospitals have been the market leader since many years and is expected to remain leading in the near future, thanks to its extensive course portfolio and strong market penetration. TACT Academy for Clinical Training, Olympus Corp., Gundersen Health System, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (Zimmer Institute), Medical Training College, and GE Healthcare are some of the other prominent players operating in this market, states the research report.

Request for the Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=517

“The opportunity in the global market for medical education was US$25.9 bn in 2015. Expanding at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period from 2016 to 2024, the market is projected to reach a value of US$38.4 bn by the end of the forecast period,” says an analysts at TMR. Based on the type of the training, the cardiothoracic segment lead the global market and is projected to continue dominating in the years to come. Currently, on-campus mode of education is preferred among trainees; however, the demand for online mode of education is likely increase significantly in the years to come.

Geographically, the global market for medical education has reported its presence across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, North America has emerged as the market leader and is closely followed by Europe. With a well-established infrastructure in terms of medical education and healthcare, the region is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Request for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=517

The region holds immense potential for the growth of the market for medical education on the grounds of the timely technological upgrades, augmented awareness among patients, and the constant evolution of information technology, reports the market study.

Primarily, the significant rise in online education, thanks to the ease it offers to students, has reflected positively on a number of areas in the education industry, with the medical education sector being the most prominent one. “Currently, the online education industry has surfaced as lucrative investment avenue,” states a TMR analyst. With the increasing exposure to modern technologies across the world and the escalating penetration of the Internet, the inclination of students towards online education, has influenced to great extents, which subsequently, has also reflected in the growth of the global medical education market.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/517

Going forward, the advent of various e-learning industries in emerging economies will create lucrative opportunities for players in the global market for medical education over the next few years. However, the high cost associated with higher education, particularly in developed nations, may hamper the growth of this market in the years to come, states the research report.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/