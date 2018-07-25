Incasso advocaat

Welcome to Invordering.be

Wanbetalers zijn een pest voor bedrijven. Meer nog, ze kunnen de oorzaak zijn van een faling. Een gestroomlijnd incassoproces is hierbij van essentieel belang. Ons advocatenkantoor staat u bij om openstaande facturen tot een minimum te beperken en snel te recupereren.

Because of this:

• improve your cash flow

• you have to borrow less

• you can invest faster

• more resources are released

• you have a professional image

Who are we?

When debtors do not pay voluntarily, you prefer to call on an external partner as soon as possible.

Interius has years of experience as a specialist in debt collection for companies, we work for the most diverse clients. In a B2B, B2C and B2G environment we bring things to a good end.

What do we do

We take care of your collection from A to Z: we put together with you collection processes, guide you from the amicable phase to the court proceedings and the final collection.

As a lawyer, we distinguish ourselves from other players on the market. This allows us to act for all courts in Belgium and through our extensive network we also bring international debt collection to a favorable conclusion.

In addition, we work with a permanent bailiff who, like us, specializes in debt collection.

How we work

We work out a custom debtor strategy for each client . With a clear and concise agreement, we establish the method and compensation in consultation. A fee that is reasonable and transparent.

Through our online system , your direct debit is smooth, automated, centralized and you can view the status of your files at any time. You will receive the necessary log-in details to quickly and easily submit new files, view the status of open files, leave messages, etc.

At Interius there is extensive computerization and personal contact with the customer centrally. Our professional staff are always at your service and discuss with you every step in the collection process.

Do you have problems with unreliable debtors? At Interius, we advise and assist companies in developing or optimizing a route for collecting unpaid invoices. This may range from rendering general conditions or making general terms to draw up recalls, advice in the number, manner or terms for reminders,

First you go through an internal collection process. If an invoice remains unpaid, you will have to call on an external partner. The selected partner is Interius. Through our years of experience we have the expertise to assist your company.

Procedure for the court We transfer a summons to the bailiff who in turn delivers it to the debtor. After about fourteen days the case will be brought before the court. You should count two weeks before we actually have a judgment in our possession. Either you initiate proceedings before the court, or you transfer the case to our bailiff for the collection of an undisputed sum of money.

If the claim is disputed, other terms apply. It takes an average of one year to conduct a procedure, whether or not followed by an appeal procedure.

Recovery of an undisputed sum of money As it concerns an undisputed claim and a B2B claim, then our bailiff gives a reminder to pay to your customer. After 35 days, the bailiff delivers a title that can be executed.

Often it will be weighing and weighing between a trial before the court, or proceeding to the collection of an undisputed sum of money.

Execution Once we have the judgment in our possession, we immediately transfer it to our bailiff. Once again, together with you, we examine which implementation options there are. There are numerous resources available to encourage the debtor to pay.

Insolvency: Bankruptcy, Law Continuity of Enterprises, Collective Debt Scheme Does the debtor in bankruptcy or he applies for a collective debt settlement, we will provide you with a declaration of claim. Special procedures,

