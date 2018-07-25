Cell Culture Media Market 2018; Renowned Players with Geological Region – Says MRFR

Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research Report on Global Cell Culture Media Market Research Report. By Major Industry Trends, Worldwide Business Analysis, Major Segments and Sub segments. The report provides key statistics on the market status. -Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

A cell culture medium is designed to support the growth of cells, which is composed of appropriate composition of amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, glucose, serum, etc. It may contain additional supplementary factors such as growth factors, hormones, etc. depending on the need of different types of cells. Natural media consists solely of naturally occurring biological fluids, while synthetic media have additional components such as serum proteins, carbohydrates, cofactors, vitamins, salts, etc. to natural media. Natural media have poor reproducibility due to lack of knowledge of the exact composition in this natural media. Whereas, chemically defined media contain inorganic and organic ingredients.

The global cell culture media market is projected to reach USD 1,290.1 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 9.1 % during 2017-2023.

Prominent Players for Cell culture media Market:

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher

Lonza

BD

HiMedia Laboratories

And others.

Restraints:

The high cost of cell culture media coupled with contamination of cell culture media, presence of heavy trace elements is the most significant restraint to the cell culture media market. Issues of reproducibility, standardization, quality and specificity, scarcity of serum and animal components, ethical issues regarding use of animal components, and others are constraining the market.

Segments:

Cell culture media market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end users.

Type – lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, protein free media, serum free media, classical media, custom media, and others. Lysogeny broth is expected to possess the largest market share of 22.5% which is estimated to reach USD 298.6 million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR growth of 9.5%.

Applications – drug discovery and drug development, toxicity testing, cancer research, genetic engineering, tissue engineering & biochemistry, stem cell research, and others. Drug discovery and drug development segment accounted for the largest market share of around 23.8% in 2016. The drug discovery and drug development segment is anticipated to reach USD 315.3 million at a CAGR growth of 9.5% by 2023.

End users – biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, academic institutes, pathology labs, and others. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of around 29.3% in 2016. This biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to generate USD 386.5 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Region – North Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis of Cell Culture Media Market:

North Americas region accounted for the largest market share of 36.1% in 2016 and which is predicted to reach USD 478.7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.5 %. Europe is expected to be the second largest market and is anticipated to reach USD 374.3 million at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to generate the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

