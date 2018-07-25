Avail Insurance Services In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: The safety of one’s business, home and personal assets is of paramount importance to any man of ordinary prudence. So, it is advisable to consult a well reputed insurance agency to get an insurance policy suitable for your needs. Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. provides a variety of insurance plans to their clients in Killeen, TX.

The insurance agency is a family-owned and operated business. It has been serving their clients since 1976. Since then it has been offering flexible insurance policies to suit every budget and need. The company specializes in PROGGRESSIVE home insurance, motorcycle, auto, car and watercraft Insurance. The insurance agents are friendly, courteous and well-versed with their job. They are trained to identify the specific needs of a client and tailor a policy to suit their needs.

Insurance Services Offered

• Home Insurance: Homeowners and renters can take insurance policies. This insurance plan is ideal for anyone with possession or a house in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville and other nearby areas in Texas.

• Auto Insurance: The vehicle, its owner and passengers if any are all protected under the Auto Insurance plan. This insurance plan covers car insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and RV insurance.

• Motorcycle Insurance: This insurance plan includes bodily injury and property damage liability, roadside assistance, comprehensive and collision, medical payments, custom parts and equipment etc.

• Boat & Personal Watercraft Insurance: Roadside Assistance, On-Water Towing, Total Loss Replacement etc. are some of the coverage options offered by them.

Why Choose Them

• Fast and secure insurance payments, updating of account information, policy change requests etc.

• Friendly and experienced staff committed to answering queries of clients regarding an insurance policy

• Superior coverage at competitive prices

• Customizable insurance plans

• Affordable payment plans and discounts

For more information about insurance policies offered by Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. call at (254) 526-0535 or visit 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101, Killeen, Texas 76542. You can also log on to http://www.shawncampinsurance.com/