Lithographic Chemicals Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2024

Lithography is a procedure used in the fabrication of a material on a micro-scale to assemble parts of a thin film or the bulk of a planar surface, onto which a layer of another substance is applied. Lithographic printing is based on the fact that oil and water do not mix readily. Initially, lithography was used primarily for artistic expression and illustration; however, advancement in photography, press design, and platemaking made it a viable and popular commercial printing medium. Lithographic chemicals are used in semiconductors and microelectronic devices. They can be classified as resists, deposition precursors, developers, strippers, and removers. Lithographic chemicals are used in the form of coatings for flat printing, including offset and flexographic printing. They are also used in screen printing emulsions or color proofing films. Lithographic chemicals include photoacid generators and activators, negative and positive diazoresins, and infrared absorbing dyes for thermal computer to plate systems. Some specialty chemical compounds such as polymers and acrylic monomers are involved in the manufacture of computer to plate systems. Lithographic chemicals mainly consist of polymers and dyes.

Lithographic chemicals are mostly used in the electronics industry. A wide range of highly sophisticated lithographic chemicals are used in the manufacture of electronic components and products such as integrated circuits and silicon wafers and for packaging of printed circuit boards. It is also used in the manufacture of compound semiconductors for optoelectronic devices and in the production of flat-panel display products. Lithographic chemicals are mostly used in consumer and industrial applications, which has led to various innovations in the lithographic chemicals market.

Developing regions such as South and Central America and Asia Pacific have witnessed high growth in the past few years and account for the largest market share. The trend analysis forecasts significant growth in the lithographic chemicals market in the next few years. Countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea dominate the regional lithographic chemicals market due to rising population and increasing demand. The lithographic chemicals market in North America displayed significant growth in regional revenue in the past few years. Development of the electronics & electrical industry in the U.S. played a vital role in boosting the regional market demand. Europe is also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Germany is estimated to boost the regional market growth owing to robust demand from major end-use applications.

