Global Organ Transplantation Market is Growing rapidly with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2023

Organ transplantation is the replacement of the diseased or damaged organ with a health organ. Organs such as a kidney may be donated by living donors or harvested from brain-dead organ donors. Organ dysfunction caused due to severe injuries, cancer, organ failure and/or genetic disorders necessitate the requirement for organ transplant procedures. Advances in technology and development in the medical sector has made transplantation possible. Kidney, heart, lungs, liver and many more can be transplanted. An increasing number of organ transplantation surgeries across the globe are the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Technological development, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population and changing lifestyle has also contributed to the growth of the market. However, high cost of treatment and increasing incident of organ failure has hampered the growth of the market. Global organ transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

The major key player for the Global Organ Transplantation Market are Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Terumo Medical Corporation (US), Transonic (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Astellas Pharma, Inc (Japan), Preservation Solutions, Inc. (US), OrganOX Limited (UK), Bio Med Pvt. Ltd. (US), Transplant Biomedical (UK), TransMedic, Inc. (US), Accord Healthcare GmbH (Spain), Sanofi (France), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (Denmark), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Global organ transplantation market is a competitive market. Major companies are investing in R&D so as to introduce more innovative and efficient methods and devices as they are under constant pressure to launch new and cost-effective method.

Novartis International AG is a Swiss multinational company headquartered in Switzerland and is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies. They are the leading manufacturer of analgesic drugs. In 2016, company has acquired Selexys Pharmaceuticals to increase its market. Company has launched, Zortress is the first in over a decade approved by FDA to prevent organ rejection in adult liver transplant patients.

Global organ transplantation market is segmented on the basis of type of organ, into heart, kidney, liver, lungs, and other. On the basis of products, they are segmented into organ preservation solutions, transplant diagnostics, tissue products and other. On the basis of type of transplant the market is segmented into autograft, allograft and allotransplantation, xenograft and xenotransplantation and other.

On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into analgesic, immunosuppressant and other. Immunosuppressant is further segmented into calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitor, antiproliferative agents, steroids and other. Calcineurin Inhibitors are sub segmented into tacrolimus and cyclosporine. mTOR inhibitor is sub segmented into sirolimus and everolimus.

On the basis of end users, the market is sub segmented into hospitals, transplant centers and other.

Geographically, America dominate the global organ transplantation market. Increasing prevalence of organ failure, rapid development in the medical sector, well developed healthcare sectors and higher healthcare expenditure are the major factors for the growth of American market. Europe is the second largest organ transplantation, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for this market. Presence of rapidly developing economies, and large population pole suffering from chronic diseases is the major driving factor for Asia Pacific market

