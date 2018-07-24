Global Non-Small Cell Lung cancer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Non-small cell lung cancer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2023. Lung cancer starts when cells of the lung become abnormal and begin to grow out of control. As more cancer cells develop, they form into a tumor and spread to other areas of the body. The non-small cell lung cancer is a type of lung cancer. Several factors that cause lung cancer include pollution, smoking, passive smoking and other factors. Hereditary causes of cancer is another factor that drives the global non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Rising pollution due to the amount of carbon particles inhaled by humans cause several problems including lung cancer. Several factors that drive the market include robust healthcare expenditure within developed countries, increasing pollution, government initiatives for lung cancer, and rising cases of smoking. There are several signs and symptoms of lung cancer such as coughing up blood, weight loss, chest pain, shortness of breath and others. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated number of deaths due to lung cancer was around 155,000 in 2017.

The non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market has been segmented based on by type, by treatment, by diagnosis, by stages and by end user. On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma and others. According to therapy, the market is segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, surgery, cryosurgery and others. Based on diagnosis, the market has been bifurcated into CT-scan, X-rays, laboratory test, bronchoscopy, sputum cytology, thoracoscopy and others. On the basis of end user, the market has been bifurcated into multispecialty hospitals and cancer research centers.

Geographically, the worldwide non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. The rise in the number of cancer patients in the APAC region is considered to rise eventually enabling the lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market to grow. North America and Europe are considered to be the dominating markets due to various factors such as high healthcare expenditure, development in technology, support from government, rise in key players and various other factors.

The key players in the non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market include Astrazeneca PLC, Eli lilly and company Sanofi-Aventis, Arqule Inc, Daiichi Sankyo co. Ltd, Celgene, Merck, Pfizer, Ventana, Roche, Genentech, Glaxosmith, Boehringer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, AbbVie, Pharmacyclics.

