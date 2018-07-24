Event Management Software Market 2018 Emerging Technologies, Recent Trends, Industry Growth, Size and Segments by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Event management software majorly categorized into five types pertaining different functions namely, analytics software, event registration software, event marketing software, mobile event app, and venue sourcing software. At present, event registration software of $ 2.43 billion revenue is used by event planners on major basis and is showing highest revenue of $ 2.43 billion in 2016 which would expected to reach to $ 4.99 billion by the end of forecast year 2022. Event marketing is the second highest revenue generated software of $1.88 billion followed by on-site technology and venue sourcing software.

The software market is further classified into two deployment methods namely cloud and on-premise deployment. On-premise deployment is majorly used deployment method before rising cloud technology market. Due to high cost associated with hardware and software and time consuming installation process, the demand of on-premise deployment method decreases since past few years. Whereas, easy installation, wide area network access, low installation cost, and high security feature provided by cloud has increases its demand and adoption rate among application sectors especially corporate, education and government sectors.

Geographically, North America is the leading region in Event Management Software Market where U.S. occupies highest market share in the region. More than 50% market revenue comes from U.S. only due to established event management software market. Other countries such as Canada and Mexico are the growing countries in the region. It is estimated that North America would reach to $6.95 billion by 2022 from $3.37 billion in 2016, where U.S. is estimated to grow with a highest CAGR of 13.68% during forecast period 2016-2022.

Europe is a fastest growing region in event management software market and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.23% during forecast period. Growing investment by key players namely Cvent & Etouches and increasing technical innovations in the businesses of Germany and UK.

Global event management software market is estimated to reach $ 14.45 billion by 2022 from $7.57 billion in 2016 with growing CAGR of 11.39% during forecast period 2016-2022.

Major Key Players:

Cvent Inc. (U.S.)

Etouches (U.S.)

Eventbrite (U.S.)

Lanyon Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Bizzabo (U.S.)

Certain Inc. (U.S.)

Regfox LLC (U.S.)

Ungerboeck software International (U.S.)

Pulse network (U.S)

Active network LLC (U.S)

Event Management Software Market Segmentation:

Event management is the process of creating and developing of small and large scale festivals, concerts, corporate presentations, ceremonies and many more events. It includes task such as brand study, categorizing target audience, budgeting, scheduling, venue sourcing, transportation, and parking among others. These applications thereby required lots of paper and manual work and thus is a very tedious job for event planners. Event management software consist of various type majorly categorized into analytics software, event registration software, event marketing software, On-site technology and venue sourcing among others.

Every application sector including corporate, education, associations, event organizing company and government is adopting event management software over traditional approach. Globally event registration software among all is growing with a highest revenue value of $ 2.43 billion in 2016 and it is estimated to reach $ 4.99 billion by the end of 2022, with growing CAGR of 12.73%, followed by event marketing software, on-site technology, venue sourcing software, and analytics software in year 2016.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Event management software market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Event Management Software market.

The study indicates that North America and Europe held a significant share in the global market on account of heavy applications in industrial manufacturing and healthcare sectors.

