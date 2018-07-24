Enjoy a Pleasant Stay at the Affordable Hotel in Springfield IL

For Immediate Release:

Springfield, Illinois, July, 2018: In U.S. state of Illinois, Springfield is one of the most popular cities where a large number of sightseers come every year from all over the world. For staying, you do not have to worry as there are so many hotels in Springfield IL where you can stay during your trip. But if you want to stay at the best place, then you should book a room at Quality Inn & Suites Springfield IL.

All the guestrooms in this hotel in Springfield IL are well designed and well mentioned in order to offer a comfortable stay to all the guests. This pet-friendly Springfield hotel Illinois gives you easy access to other local sites, activities and attractions. At this Springfield hotel near State Fairgrounds, you can avail a range of free amenities and some of them are delicious free hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi access and free newspaper.

If you are searching for affordable Springfield Illinois hotels, then you should consider booking this hotel rooms as they give great discount to their customers. Each guest room offers a refreshing shower, refrigerator and coffee maker. Your Q Bed features a comfortable, premium mattress and linens, a generous supply of fluffy pillows and a soft, plush blanket.

Quality Inn and Suites Springfield is the right choice when you need a hotel in Springfield near Parkway Point. They take great pride in being a quiet, safe and cozy choice of Springfield, IL hotels where you can stay in peace, sleep well and wake up to a great morning.

About the Hotel:

Quality Inn and Suites is a convenient, comfortable and affordable hotel in Springfield IL on which you can depend on when you want to relax and recover after a day on the road. You can visit http://www.qualityinnspringfieldil.com/ to get more information.

Contact Details:

Hotel Name: QUALITY INN & SUITES

Address: 3442 Freedom Drive,

Springfield, Illinois 62704-6516, US

Phone No.: +1 (217) 787-2250

